Nov 12 Performance Technologies It Solutions SA :

* H1 turnover 5.3 million euro ($5.70 million) versus 6.6 million euro year ago

* H1 EBITDA loss 107,075 euro versus profit of 355,804 euro year ago

* H1 net loss 526,910 euro versus loss 89,450 euro year ago

* Net cash on June 30 at 592,590 euro versus 571,370 euro year ago Source text: bit.ly/1kPoI4C Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Reporting by Apostolos Kalantzis)