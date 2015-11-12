BRIEF-Viacom appoints Jim Gianopulos as Chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
Nov 12 Computer Sciences Corp :
* Computer Sciences Corporation statement regarding possible offer for Xchanging plc
* Confirmed that it has sent a letter to Xchanging Plc's board outlining its interest in making an offer to acquire entire issued
* CSC's proposal represents a premium of over 6 percent to Capita Plc's recommended all cash final offer of 160 pence per share
* Share capital of Xchanging by way of an all cash offer of 170 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Press release - viacom names jim gianopulos chairman and chief executive officer of paramount pictures
TORONTO, March 27 Law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has named well-known shareholder activism and mergers and acquisitions lawyer Walied Soliman chair of its Canadian division.