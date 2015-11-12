Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 CCS SA :
* Q3 revenue 28.5 million zlotys ($7.25 million) versus 56.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 148,356 zlotys versus 738,192 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9298 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order