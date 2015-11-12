Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 Akka Technologies SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 254.4 million euros ($274.0 million) versus 212.5 million euros a year ago
* Confirms 2018 revenue objective of about 1.2 billion euros
* Confirms objective of organic sales growth in 2015
* Confirms 2018 operating income of 100 million euros with operating margin from 8 pct to 10 pct
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order