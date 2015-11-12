BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 CDE SA :
* Q3 revenue 169,889 zlotys ($43,288.23) versus 96,063 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 78,058 zlotys versus profit of 5.0 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9246 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: