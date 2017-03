Nov 12 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :

* Reports Q1 revenue of 44.5 million euros ($47.92 million) compared to 39.7 million euros a year ago

* Says Q1 supports the goal of an annual global growth rate of about 10 percent