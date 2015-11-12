Nov 12 Hyperion SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 9.4 million zlotys ($2.39 million) compared to 4.6 million zlotys year on year

* Q3 net loss is 1.6 million zlotys versus loss of 461,000 zlotys year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9294 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)