UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Enl Land Ltd :
* Declares interim dividend of 0.66 rupees per share for holders of record as of close of business on Dec 1 2015
* Says dividend will be paid on or about Dec 30 2015 Source text (bit.ly/1Nu0wMj) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.