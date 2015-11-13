Nov 13 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited (Master Fund) announces tender offer to purchase $60,000,000 of Tetragon Financial Group (TVG) Ltd non-voting shares

* Offer will be conducted as a "modified Dutch auction" with shareholders able to tender their TFG non-voting shares at prices ranging from $10.00 up to and including $11.40 per share

* Offer is expected to expire at 1.00 pm GMT Dec. 11, unless terminated earlier

