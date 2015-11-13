Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L:
* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 63,919,956 ordinary shares at 240 pence per share
* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company will be 472.3 million stg
* IPO is expected to raise total gross proceeds of approximately 153.4 million stg assuming no exercise of over-allotment option, and 176.4 million stg assuming exercise in full of over-allotment option
* IPO will consist of sale of shares currently held by founders of Softcat, senior members of management team, and certain current and former employees
* IPO represents approximately 32.5 pct of issued share capital of company assuming no exercise of over-allotment option Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order