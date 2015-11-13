Nov 13 Nram Plc

* Entered into an agreement for sale of a portfolio of mortgage and other loan assets to cerberus european residential holdings b.v.

* Expects sale of majority of portfolio of mortgage and other loan assets to complete on or around 9 december 2015

* Sees sale of share capital of nram to be completed during course of 2016.

* Entered into an for sale of entire issued share capital of nram to landmark bidco limited

* Completion of inter-company reorganisation and sale of share capital of nram remains subject to satisfaction of certain conditions

* Before completion of sale of nram, an inter-company reorganisation in respect of certain companies owned by ukar will be effected

* As part of inter-company reorganisation nram intends that it will be substituted by nram (no.1) as principal debtor under notes in accordance with terms of notes