Nov 13 Nram Plc
* Entered into an agreement for sale of a portfolio of
mortgage and other loan assets to cerberus european residential
holdings b.v.
* Expects sale of majority of portfolio of mortgage and
other loan assets to complete on or around 9 december 2015
* Sees sale of share capital of nram to be completed during
course of 2016.
* Entered into an for sale of entire issued share capital
of nram to landmark bidco limited
* Completion of inter-company reorganisation and sale of
share capital of nram remains subject to satisfaction of certain
conditions
* Before completion of sale of nram, an inter-company
reorganisation in respect of certain companies owned by ukar
will be effected
* As part of inter-company reorganisation nram intends that
it will be substituted by nram (no.1) as principal debtor under
notes in accordance with terms of notes
