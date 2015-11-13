Nov 13 Nmas 1 Dinamia SA :

* 9-month net profit 63.5 million euros ($68.4 million) versus 9.1 million euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 45.1 million euros, up 6.1 percent year on year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9278 euros)