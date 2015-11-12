BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 Trajano Iberia SOCIMI SA :
* Buys Dolce Vita Douro shopping mall in Portugal
* With this acquisition company's investment in 4 months, since it has been listed on MAB, reaches 93 million euros ($100.2 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9277 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: