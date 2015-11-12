BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 Fonciere Volta SA :
* Reports H1 rental revenue of 4.4 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 4.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating profit is 1.7 million euros versus is 1.6 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit group share is 1.2 million euros versus 0.7 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1SLE59U Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: