Nov 13 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Signs contracts with Proton Partners International (PPI)
to install three ProteusONE compact proton therapy systems in
private clinics in the United Kingdom: one in Newport (Wales),
one in Newcastle (England) and a third location to be identified
at a later stag
* Contracts, which were previously announced upon the
signing of a letter of intent in an IBA press release dated June
25, will also include a long-term service agreement
* Says typical end-user price for a ProteusONE system with
this service contract ranges between 35 million euros and 40
million euros ($37.74 million to $43.13 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9275 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)