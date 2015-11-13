Nov 13 TLG Immobilien AG :

* Rental income up 9.8 pct to 93.8 million euros ($101.03 million) as at end of Sept.

* At 47.8 million euros, funds from operations top previous year's figure by 18.3 pct in first nine months of 2015

* EPRA NAV up 13.4 pct to 16.90 euros per share since beginning of year

* Increased FFO forecast for full year 2015 reaffirmed at about 63 million euros