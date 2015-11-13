BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 TLG Immobilien AG :
* Rental income up 9.8 pct to 93.8 million euros ($101.03 million) as at end of Sept.
* At 47.8 million euros, funds from operations top previous year's figure by 18.3 pct in first nine months of 2015
* EPRA NAV up 13.4 pct to 16.90 euros per share since beginning of year
* Increased FFO forecast for full year 2015 reaffirmed at about 63 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower