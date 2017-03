Nov 13 Agfa Gevaert NV :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 661 million euros ($712.6 million) versus 636 million euros a year ago

* Q3 recurring EBITDA is 60 million euros versus 51 million euros a year ago

* Q3 profit for the period is 33 million euros versus 9 million euros a year ago

* Says should be able to grow full year revenue to 3 billion euros in medium term

* Reiterates target of delivering a recurring EBITDA percentage close to 10 percent of revenue in 2015

* Says at end of quarter, total assets were 2,529 million euros, compared to 2,548 million euros at end of 2014

