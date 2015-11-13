Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
Nov 13 Rawlplug Sa
* Q3 revenue 183.0 million zlotys versus 170.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 10.6 million zlotys versus 6.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 17.5 million zlotys versus 12.6 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.