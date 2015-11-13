BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 Fabege AB :
* Decided to reduce its loan-to-value ratio target and to also increase its surplus ratio target.
* Long-term target for a loan-to-value ratio of a maximum of 60 per cent has now been changed to not exceed 55 per cent
* Previously amounting to 70 percent, surplus ratio is to amount to 75 per cent within a five-year period
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower