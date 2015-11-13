Nov 13 Fabege AB :

* Decided to reduce its loan-to-value ratio target and to also increase its surplus ratio target.

* Long-term target for a loan-to-value ratio of a maximum of 60 per cent has now been changed to not exceed 55 per cent

* Previously amounting to 70 percent, surplus ratio is to amount to 75 per cent within a five-year period

