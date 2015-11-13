Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Telgam SA :
* Q3 net sales 478,957 zlotys ($121,779.05) versus 387,747 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 159,691 zlotys versus 24,117 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9330 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order