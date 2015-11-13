Nov 13 Accentro Real Estate AG :

* Revenue in core business increased by 120 percent to 26 million euros ($28.0 million)during first nine months

* 9-month earnings per share at 0.90 euro (previous year: -0.15 euro)

* 9-month consolidated income rose to 22.2 million euros (previous year: -3.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT rose to 35.4 million euros; up from just 5.6 million euros at end of first nine months of 2014