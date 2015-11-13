UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Societe Internationale de Plantations d'Heveas SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 61.0 million euros ($65.8 million)compared to 54.3 million euros a year ago
* Goal of 190,000 tons production is reaffirmed
Source text: bit.ly/1QlwFvM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.