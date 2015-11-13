Nov 13 PEH Wertpapier AG :

* 9-month profit before tax increased by 64.65 pct to 4.1 million euros ($4.42 million)

* 9-month earnings after tax increased by 63.23 pct to 2.85 million euros

* Q3 gross commission income 15.390 million euros versus 14.153 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA (after minority interests) 525,000 euros versus 1.121 million euros year ago