UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Rodina OJSC :
* 9-Month revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 1.07 billion roubles ($16.07 million) versus 702.9 million roubles year ago
* 9-Month net profit to RAS of 260.0 million roubles versus 119.60 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SN3ZKj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.6000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.