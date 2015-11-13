BRIEF-Mykco Ltd resolves to make a non recourse loan to Corporate Holdings
* Have resolved to make a non recourse loan to Corporate Holdings Ltd.
Nov 13 Assetus Sa :
* Q3 revenue 3.9 million zlotys ($990,677.47) versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 34,006 zlotys versus loss of 39,600 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9367 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.