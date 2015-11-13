BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 Caspar Asset Management Sa
* Q3 revenue 2.4 million zlotys ($609,121.60) versus 2.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 141,948 zlotys versus 426,343 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 186,229 zlotys versus 491,272 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9401 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower