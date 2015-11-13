Nov 13 Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* 9-month reported net profit 37.2 million euros ($40.1 million)

* 9-month recurring gross rental income 24.9 million euros

* 9-month EBITDA 17.7 million euros

* Net asset value (NAV) 784.5 million euros at end-Sept. versus 781.7 million euros at end-June Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)