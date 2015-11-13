Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Asknet AG :
* 9Positive result for period (9 months: 0.30 million euros / Q3: 0.59 million euros)
* 9-month gross profits up 5 percent at 7.84 million euros ($8.44 million)
* EBIT turned positive at nine-month stage and reached 0.30 million euros (PY: -0.20 million euros)
* 9-month sales revenues dropped from 58.49 million euros to 55.13 million euros
* 9-month EBIT 0.30 million euros
* Forecast for full year 2015 confirmed
* Confirms its 2015 forecast of nearly constant gross profits, balanced earnings before taxes (EBT) and a moderately higher gross profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9293 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order