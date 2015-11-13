BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 Ayco Grupo Inmobiliario SA :
* 9-month revenue 55,000 euros ($59,000) versus 2.1 million euros year ago
* 9-month net loss 192,000 euros versus loss 6.1 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.