Nov 13 Beate Uhse AG :

* Records an EBIT loss in the third quarter of 4.5 million euros (Q3 / 2014: profit 0.5 million euros)

* Q3 revenues down by 4.7 million euros at 30.6 million euros

* Delivery of a new earnings forecast for 2015 currently not possible Source text for Eikon:

