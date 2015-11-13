Nov 13 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* 9-month net profit 26.3 million euros ($28.3 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* 9-month positive EBITDA 17.2 million euros versus negative 482,000 euros year ago

* 9-month revenue 23.5 million euros versus 3.8 million euros year ago

* Net asset value (NAV) 549.3 million euros at end-Sept. versus 389.9 million euros at end-Dec. 2014 Source text for Eikon:

