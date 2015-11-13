BRIEF-Huatai Securities FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 bln
* FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 billion versus RMB10.70 billion
Nov 13 A A A AG Allgemeine Anlageverwaltung :
* Q3 revenues have increased by 0.72 million euros to 3.79 million euros ($4.08 million)
* Expects slightly negative result at year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9295 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 billion versus RMB10.70 billion
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)