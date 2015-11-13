Nov 13 Sabmiller Plc

* Role of Director of Integrated Supply and Human Resources would be split into two new positions on SABMiller's executive committee

* Johann Nel was appointed Group Director, Human Resources and started his role on Sept. 14 2015

* Role split into Group Director, Human Resources and Group Director, Integrated Supply

* Philip Hodges would be joining company as Group Director, Integrated Supply with effect from Dec. 1 2015

* In light of Anheuser-Busch InBev's recommended acquisition of SABMiller announced on Nov. 11 2015, SABMiller and Philip Hodges have mutually agreed that he will not take up his new position

* Tony van Kralingen has agreed to postpone his retirement and will continue as group director, integrated supply, and he will remain on group's executive committee