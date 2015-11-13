Nov 13 Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd :

* Pleased to announce that a total of 78 million new ordinary shares will be issued at a price of 100 pence per new ordinary share

* Raising gross proceeds of 78 million stg

* Proceeds from issue will be applied to pay down group's acquisition facility

* Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies acted as joint sponsors and joint bookrunners