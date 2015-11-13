BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 H-Farm SpA :
* Admitted to negotiations on AIM segment of Italian stock exchange; first day of trading as of Nov. 13
* 20,215,000 shares were subscribed in a capital increase reserved to qualified investors for price of 1.0 euro ($1.08) per share
* Free float to be 19.0 percent of share capital
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9265 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.