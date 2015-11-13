Nov 13 H-Farm SpA :

* Admitted to negotiations on AIM segment of Italian stock exchange; first day of trading as of Nov. 13

* 20,215,000 shares were subscribed in a capital increase reserved to qualified investors for price of 1.0 euro ($1.08) per share

* Free float to be 19.0 percent of share capital

