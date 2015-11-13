BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 OakNorth Bank :
* OakNorth Bank says secures 66 mln stg equity investment from Indiabulls Group
* Funds will accelerate OakNorth's lending to fast-growing, british small and medium sized companies
* Indiabulls has purchased a 40 per cent stake in OakNorth, bringing the bank's capital base to over 85 million stg Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.