BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 Mobiliaria Monesa SA :
* 9-month loss before tax 1.0 million euros ($1.1 million) versus loss 924,000 euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA loss 1.6 million euros versus loss 1.2 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9261 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.