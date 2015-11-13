BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Talentum Oyj :
* Preliminary result of Alma Media Corporation's exchange offer
* According to the preliminary result of the exchange offer, the shares tendered in the exchange offer represent about 94.3 pct of all the shares and votes in Talentum and about 95.1 pct of all issued and outstanding shares in Talentum
