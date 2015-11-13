Nov 13 Mr Price Group Ltd

* Diluted headline earnings per share for 26 weeks to Sept. 26 was 406.8 cents versus 349 cents, a year ago

* Headline earnings per share for 26 weeks to Sept. 26 was 427.6 cents versus 371.1 cents

* An interim gross cash dividend of 248 cents per share has been declared, an increase of 17.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)