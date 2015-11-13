Nov 13 Terra Mauricia Ltd :

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group turnover of 1.19 billion rupees versus 1.04 billion rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before taxation of 228.2 million rupees versus 134.6 million rupees year ago

* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group earnings per share of 0.65 rupees

* 2015 group financial performance likely to be "significantly better" than last year if sugar segment gets same treatment by sifb as in 2014