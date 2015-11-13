Nov 13 Tobii AB

* Tobii receives order for eye-tracking platforms from MSI

* Order from Micro-Star International Co. Ltd (MSI) for its eye-tracking platform Tobii IS3

* Says platforms are to be used in premium gaming notebooks from MSI

* Says deliveries are planned to begin at turn of 2015/2016

* Says order that was retained by business unit Tobii Tech has no significant impact on net sales of Tobii Group