Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 LK Designer Shops Sa :
* Q3 revenue 1.8 million zlotys ($457,142.86) versus 730,148 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net loss of 325,961 zlotys versus loss of 193,949 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9375 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order