UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Societe De Developpement Industriel Et Agricole Ltee :
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 turnover of 31.5 million rupees versus 23 million rupees last year
* Quarter ended Sept. 30, 2015 group profit before tax of 2.2 million rupees versus 0.11 million rupees last year Source : bit.ly/1iYNbmM Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.