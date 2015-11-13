BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 Atlas Estates Ltd
* Q3 revenue 31.8 million euros ($34.21 million) versus 7.4 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit 7.4 million euros versus loss of 837,000 euros a year ago
* Q3 operating profit 8.8 million euros versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
