UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 CSP International Fashion Group SpA :
* Q3 revenue 34.0 million euros ($36.62 million) versus 33.6 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net profit 3.1 million euros versus 3.8 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HGikqR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9284 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.