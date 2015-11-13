Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Modecom SA :
* Q3 revenue 47.2 million zlotys ($12.0 million) versus 41.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net profit 932,004 zlotys versus 293,883 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9375 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order