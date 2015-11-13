BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 KGHM Polska Miedz :
* Poland's KGHM Polska Miedz says sees 2015 Chilean Sierra Gorda mine output at around 90,000 tonnes of copper and 20 million pounds of molibden;
* KGHM targets to increase the production to an ultimate 120,000 tonnes and 50 million of pounds respectively;
* Sierra Gorda mine is jointly owned by KGHM and Japan's Sumitomo Metal Mining.
* Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan's second-biggest copper producer, cut its full-year profit forecast earlier this week, blaming plunging prices of copper and nickel and the delayed ramp-up at the Sierra Gorda copper mine in Chile. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.