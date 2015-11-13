Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Unima 2000 SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 9.8 million zlotys ($2.5 million) versus 10.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q3 net loss of 23,000 zlotys versus profit of 129,000 zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9324 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order