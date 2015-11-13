Nov 13 Open-Net SA :

* Resolves to raise its capital via series H, I, J share issue by no more than 5 million zlotys ($1.3 million)

* Plans to issue no more than 2.5 mln of series H shares

* Plans to issue no more than 1.25 mln of series I shares

* Plans to issue no more than 1.25 mln of series J shares

* All the shares will be issued via a private placement at the nominal value of 1 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9409 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)