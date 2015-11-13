BRIEF-David Baazov disposed of ownership of 12 mln shares of Amaya Inc
* David Baazov -disposed 12 million Amaya shares at an average price of $22.31 per share representing about 8.2% of issued and outstanding common shares (corrects typo)
Nov 13 Hyperion SA :
* To issue series E 02 coupon bonds of total nominal value of up to 35 million zlotys ($8.9 million)
* Series E 02 coupon bonds to be issued at 1,000 zlotys each
* Proceeds from series E 02 coupon bonds to be used for investment financing
* Series E 02 bonds will be due on Nov. 20, 2018, and will bear 8 percent interest rate per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9397 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight nearly a year ago blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat by returning to land on a floating platform at sea.