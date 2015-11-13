Nov 13 Hyperion SA :

* To issue series E 02 coupon bonds of total nominal value of up to 35 million zlotys ($8.9 million)

* Series E 02 coupon bonds to be issued at 1,000 zlotys each

* Proceeds from series E 02 coupon bonds to be used for investment financing

* Series E 02 bonds will be due on Nov. 20, 2018, and will bear 8 percent interest rate per annum ($1 = 3.9397 zlotys)